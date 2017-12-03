Ghaziabad: Woman hoping for son kills infant daughter, hides body in washing machine

A 22 year old woman allegedly murdered her three-month-old daughter, her first child, and hid her body inside a washing machine at her house in Patla village at Ghaziabad. The police said that the woman wanted a son but had a daughter.

The police said the infant’s mother, Aarti, allegedly killed her daughter, Shivani, by suffocating her with a pillow on Sunday around 8am. Other family members, including her in-laws, had gone out of the house.

“She wanted a son but the couple had a daughter. She was annoyed. Later, in order to hide the crime, she bundled the girl inside the washing machine and locked the room,” said Ravinder Yadav, station house officer, Niwari police station.

The woman later called up police emergency number 100 and claimed that her daughter had been abducted by some unidentified persons.

“When police reached the area, our teams launched search and also checked the house. In the washing machine, we found the dead body of the girl. Her mother was questioned and she admitted to the crime. We called her for questioning after he husband Mohit Kumar lodged a criminal case against his wife,” Yadav added.

The investigators said that there was no pressure on the woman from her in-laws or her husband for a son in the family and she killed the child on her own as she wanted to have a son.

The woman is from Khanjarpur village near Modi Nagar and got married to Mohit over a year ago.

The police said that the woman will be arrested for murder and destruction of evidence and will be produced before a Ghaziabad court on Monday.