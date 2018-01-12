Glanders disease scare: Delhi bans entry-exit of horses, mules and donkeys

The Delhi government has decided to ban movement of horses, mules, and donkeys in and out of the city border due to the spread of Glanders disease, rural development minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Glanders disease has been detected in around 40 horses in the city over the past two months and the government will issue a notification on the ban within two days, he said after a meeting of Delhi government with officials of the Union animal husbandry department, police, army and city municipal corporations.

In December, west Delhi was notified as a controlled area after seven horses tested positive for the disease.

An animal husbandry department official told IANS that this was the first outbreak in the city.