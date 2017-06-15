Gold worth Rs1.4 crore hidden in microwave, toys, wafers seized from Delhi airport

Smugglers have found unique ways to smuggle gold into country. In two days, customs at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have seized 5kg gold worth Rs1.4 crores hidden in microwave ovens, toys, wafers and confectionery boxes.

“In one case, customs seized 996 gms of gold foils concealed inside the carton boxes (packing material) of wafers, confectioneries and toys. The concealment was such that it made it difficult for x-ray scanning machines to detect the gold,” said a customs official.

A 50-year-old passenger, who had come from Dubai, has been arrested.

In another case, about 1.4 kg gold was seized from passengers in two separate cases. They had concealed the gold inside microwave ovens, and placed it near their coil (use to heat food items) to avoid detection.

In another case, 465 gm gold, which was concealed in handle of the trolley bag carried by the passenger, was seized.

Gold inside a microwave.