‘Got goosebumps, feeling stressed’: Students react to CBSE date sheet, demand relook

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the exam schedule for Class 12 boards, some students, parents and teachers — especially those from the humanities stream — expressed dissatisfaction and called for changes in the date sheet.

History exam has been scheduled on March 20, followed by Mathematics on March 21, raising concerns that with no break in between, preparations could get severely affected and cause stress. The coveted JEE exam — for entrance to technical institutions — is scheduled for April 8, a day before the Physical Education exam. For the humanities stream students, three exams have been scheduled without break from April 5 to 7. Psychology is scheduled for April 5, Political Science for April 6 and Legal Studies for April 7. After the gap of a day, Physical Education exam has been scheduled for April 9.

While school principals seem to be satisfied with the Class 10 board exam schedule — that was also released on Wednesday — many expressed concern about Class 12 exams. Ashok Pandey, principal of the Ahlcon School, also echoed the concerns. “The question is not how much would a student be able to study in a day. The question is how much he wouldn’t be able to. We need at least the gap of one day for revision, relaxation, and breaking from one subject to another. Personally, I think two days should be the minimum break, but at least one is necessary,” he said. Pandey, however, said he was sure that the CBSE would be “generous enough” to reconsider the dates.

“Political Science has 18 chapters. It is unfair to expect students to revise them all in just one day. In fact, they won’t even get one full day after the Psychology exam,” said a Political Science teacher, who did not wish to be named.

Saumya Gupta, a Humanities stream student of Class 12 from Queen Mary School, Model Town, argued that “the date sheet is not balanced as for some papers there is too much gap and for some there is none.”

Upset with the examination dates, several turned to Twitter. “Don’t play with the career of Humanities students! CBSE give gap please! Humanities students, 4 papers in 5 days. Disheartening as all the major papers are subjective 7 lengthy!,” Sanjeev Saxena wrote.

Questioning the schedule, Shivaani K Talwar, a former teacher in Delhi University even sought intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Human Recourse Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javdekar. “Can someone in the Govt @narendramodi, @smritiirani @HRDMinistry @PrakashJavdekar look into the #CBSEDateSheet for 12th boards. No proper gaps for Economics for commerce Maths, Physiscs, History & list goes on. Can the sduents b given a stress free date sheet #CBSE,” she tweeted.

A student Shreyansh Dhaiya wrote, “Well thanks CBSE today for providing such a crap datesheet in so many years, now I don’t know how will I perform tomorrow I just read 6 chapters and 9 are coming and this stress of datesheet today just broke my concentration.”

Seeking revision of the date sheet, he further posted, “CBSE do something asap and make necessary changes in the date sheet or else the whole nation would in a turmoil.”

Science stream students also raised concerns over only a day’s gap for Physics exam March 7 after English on March 5. “I am concerned about Physics. It is a major and difficult subject. Just one days’ time to revise may not be enough. They are giving more gap between other science stream subjects, up to 4 and 5 days. I would have liked at least two days’ time to revise for my Physics exam. But now, I will have to manage,” said Abhimayu Chadha, a class 12 humanities student at Ambience Public School.

Parents also pointed out that Mathematics and Computer Science exams are falling on March 21 and March 23, respectively. They said students appearing for both the subjects will not get enough time for revision and preparation.

A user @kulkarniuttara said, “still goosebumps because this is the worst time table for science students.”

Others said the schedule was tough particularly for those appearing for JEE exam which is on April 8 as the Physical Education exam has been scheduled for the following day on April 9. “JEE mains on 8th April and Physical Education exam on 9th April? You’re joking right? We get it, 12th is tough, but a little pacification from you won’t bring down an apocalypse!,” Anirudh Singh, a student, tweeted.

However, some people were not convinced with the arguments, and felt the outrage came from a place of “entitlement.” “Class 10 datesheet is completely fine. Even class 12, for science and commerce they have at least a days’ gap for their exams. It is only for humanities, and those who have opted for Mathematics and History, where there isn’t a gap. But you have 20 days off before that! How many students actually have these combinations? With so many students, attempting the exams for so many different subjects, somebody was bound to be unhappy. Whatever advantage or disadvantage the dates present, will be the same for everyone,” said the principal of a leading private school who did not wish to be named.