Gurgaon Fortis death: Haryana health minister assures probe, CMO initiates inquiry

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Civil Hospital, Gurgaon, initiated an inquiry on Tuesday into the death of a seven-year-old dengue patient at a private hospital in Gurgaon this September. Haryana health minister Anil Vij also ordered an inquiry in the case by a senior officer and sought a report at the earliest for appropriate action against the guilty, if any.

The action comes a day after Union health minister JP Nadda responded to a tweet expressing outrage about the medical bills handed to the family of the deceased child, Adya Singh. Adya’s father alleged that Fortis Memorial Research Institute (Gurgaon) billed them for 660 syringes and 2,700 gloves during his daughter’s 15-day hospital stay.

“We have formed a three-member team of doctors to look into the matter of Fortis Memorial Research Institute (Gurgaon). The investigation report will be submitted to the health department in Chandigarh. We need to find out if the treatment was correct, and if the hospital has overcharged the patient’s family,” BK Rajora, Civil Hospital CMO, said.

Meanwhile, the state health minister said on Tuesday that no hospital will be allowed to play with the health and sentiments of people. Vij added that officers have been directed to submit the investigation report at the earliest.

Adya’s father said the hospital gave them a 20-page itemised bill that amounts to Rs18 lakh.

The girl, Adya Singh, was referred to Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon after she was diagnosed with dengue at another private hospital. She was put on ventilator within 48 hours of her admission on September 1 as her condition deteriorated.

“Seven-year-old Adya was brought in to Fortis Memorial Research Institute (Gurgaon), from another private hospital on the morning of 31st August. She was admitted with severe dengue which progressed to dengue shock syndrome and was managed on IV fluids and supportive treatment as there was a progressive fall in platelet count and hemoconcentration. As her condition deteriorated, she had to be put on ventilator support within 48 hours. The family was kept informed of the critical condition of the child and the poor prognosis in these situations,” a hospital statement read.

“All standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to,” the hospital said.

The family has cleared the bill, but said they will file a case in the consumer court.