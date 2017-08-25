Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict: First time in a decade, prohibitory orders in 80% of Delhi

This is the first time in the last 10 years that Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in almost 80% of the city area.

The orders were enforced on Friday after violence erupted in several parts of the capital — within 13 minutes of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being convicted in a case of rape by a Special CBI court in Panchkula.

Of the 13 police districts, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 10 districts. Delhi police officers say they do not remember the last time, when Section 144 was imposed in such a large area.

The order by which Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in almost 80% of city area. (Handout)

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till September 8.

Police have also increased security across the city, especially in night, to ensure that no more violent incidents are reported. Officials said all police stations have been asked to remain on high alert.

Hindustan Times takes a look at what is prohibited and what is not in the national capital after imposition of the order: