HC orders probe into alleged medical negligence at Safdarjung Hospital

The Delhi High Court has ordered probe into an alleged medical negligence at Safdarjung Hospital in wrongly declaring a newborn dead in June this year. The infant was brought back to the hospital and put on a ventilator, but died after 36 hours.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed the ministry of health to set up a three-member committee to enquire into the incident. It said that the committee should submit a report within eight weeks.

The panel should comprise the health secretary or his nominee who is not below the rank of joint secretary, the additional director general health sevices and the medical superintendent of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the court said.

The court also directed Safdarjung Hospital’s medical superintendent to hand over all the documents related to the infant to the parents and to retain a copy for the perusal of the committee.

It also said that the parents can make a complaint to the Delhi Medical Council against the alleged medical negligence by the hospital.

According to the petition filed by the parents, the incident occurred on June 18 this year when the baby was born four months prematurely. The baby was born at 5.45am, but at 6am the same day the parents were informed that the infant has passed away and the body was handed over in an envelope for the last rites, the petition said.

However, a few hours later, while taking the infant for cremation, it was noticed that the baby was gasping for breath and was rushed back to the hospital. The hospital provided oxygen to the baby, but the infant did not survive for more than 36 hours, the petition has said.

Apart from seeking an inquiry into the incident, the parents have sought compensation for the trauma suffered by them and also action against the doctors and staff concerned.