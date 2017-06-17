Head constable arrested for hit-and-run in that killed IAS officer’s mother in Chanakyapuri

Police on Saturday arrested a Delhi Police head constable for allegedly mowing down a 76-year-old woman, mother of a senior IAS officer, in Chanakyapuri on Thursday evening.

Chandra Bhan (43), who is posted in the security unit of Delhi Police was allegedly on his way to his residence in Humanyupur, when he hit Nirmal Devi, who had stepped out of her house for an evening walk around 6 pm. The grey WagonR hit her while taking a turn on Madhu Limaye Marg in Chanakyapuri.

Bhan allegedly fled the scene, leaving Devi bleeding profusely on the ground.

A few children who were playing in the area saw Devi bleeding and went to her house to inform her son, Arun Baroka, who is currently posted as joint secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He then rushed Devi to Primus Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. He also made a PCR call and informed them about the accident.

A search for the car was started after a case was registered in the matter. Sources said that a woman who was around told investigators that the car that hit Devi was a grey WagonR. The police team then started searching for a damaged car in workshops in the area.

“There was no CCTV footage available. So we started searching for the WagonR in workshops in the nearby areas. A team found the WagonR at a workshop in Pallika. It was damaged and had come to them on Friday. So we asked them to share the details of the owner and traced Bhan. When he was questioned, he confessed to the crime,” a senior police officer said.

Bhan told the police that that the woman came in his way. “He said he was not speeding but lost control over the vehicle when the woman came in his way. He said he got scared when he saw the woman bleeding and fled the spot. He has been arrested and a case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered against him,” a police officer said.

A few days ago, a 24-year-old web designer died on his birthday after his scooter was hit by a speeding cab outside the Embassy of Hungary on Niti Marg.