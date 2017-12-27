Heart patient dies in Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, family alleges negligence

The family of a 58-year-old man, who visited Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh, for the treatment of a heart condition, has alleged that he died on Monday because of the hospital’s negligence.

“We had taken him to the hospital for an angiography. The doctors found that there was blockage in three arteries and said he needed a bypass. Then, they informed us that three stents had been put in,” said Sanjay Sharma, nephew of the deceased Kamlesh Sharma. The family alleged that the doctors had not even sought their consent.

This comes a week after the Court of the Financial Commissioner stayed the order of the Delhi government cancelling the hospital’s licence for wrongly declaring a newborn dead.

The family also alleged that the doctor under whom the patient was admitted was actually on leave. “We kept asking the doctor taking care of him to let us meet the doctor under whom he was admitted. They said that he would come and speak to us shortly. When my uncle’s condition started deteriorating, we again asked to meet the doctor so that we could decide whether we should take him to another hospital. Again we got the same reply,” said Sanjay.

It was after Kamlesh was declared dead and the family went to the accounts department that they were told the doctor in question was on leave, the family said.

The family also said that the bill of over Rs 3 lakh was waived off by the hospital initially, but they were asked to pay up when they went to collect the body. “It was only after we filed a police complaint that they waived off the entire bill,” said Sanjay, except for the Rs 10,000 that had been paid on admission.

The hospital in its statement said, “The patient was brought into the Emergency on December 25 afternoon with complaints of chest pain and breathlessness. Initial ECG confirmed acute STEMI (heart attack). Further investigation revealed Triple Vessel Disease (blockage in three major arteries). The patient was 58 years old and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and smoking. Despite due efforts by the medical team, the patient could not be saved.”

Aslam Khan, DCP (northwest), said inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC was initiated on the family’s complaint. “Our request to form a board of doctors to conduct the autopsy has been accepted by the Delhi government. The autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday. Further action would be taken once we get the autopsy report,” said Khan.