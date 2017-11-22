High Court asks municipal corporations to map dengue affected areas in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the municipal corporations of the national capital to provide a geographic map of the city areas which are usually affected by vector-borne diseases like dengue.

A direction was also issued to the Centre by a bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar to place before it a status report on whether any steps have been taken to develop the National Capital Region (NCR) as suggested by it in May this year.

The directions for mapping of dengue-affected areas and development of the NCR came from the court when it was hearing some PILs relating to unauthorised constructions in the city.

“Give us a geographic mapping of the areas affected by dengue,” the court said and added that the map would help it issue appropriate directions.

The bench also said that carrying out the mapping would also help in better monitoring of those areas and prevention of the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The bench said that developing of the NCR would help in reducing air pollution, over-crowding and vehicular congestion in the city, apart from addressing the problems of lack of cleanliness and rise in coaching centres being run from residential areas or properties.