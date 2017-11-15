Hindon air base security breach bid: Man shot at while trying to scale boundary wall

A 25-year-old man was shot at and injured by security personnel when he tried to scale the boundary wall of India’s biggest air base at Hindon near Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Sujit Kumar was shot in one of his legs when he ignored warning by security personnel guarding the air base. He was later handed over to police.

The incident came amid heightened security in military installations in north India over possible terrorist strikes.

Police, however, has not linked the latest incident to terrorism. Family members of Kumar said he was drug addict, a habit he allegedly acquired during a two-year stay in Mumbai.

Senior superintendent of police HN Singh Kumar was being questioned.

Kumar is from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and is staying in Ghaziabad for the past couple of months.

“He had been staying at places in Delhi’s Anand Vihar and in Ghaziabad. He seems to be a drug addict... a case has been registered against him,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sahibabad police station.

According to police, Sujit first tryied to board a dummy airplane installed at the main entrance of the airbase and was warned by the security personnel.

“I came from Anand Vihar and had come here and wanted to sit as I was tired after walking. I generally eat food and stay at religious places,” Kumar told newsmen.