Hindustan Times Palate Fest: Time for Delhi food lovers to groove

This is that time of the year when you can relish on mouth-watering food and see some of the best music bands in the country perform. The Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2017, the biggest and original food festival in the Indian subcontinent, is back with its latest edition to satiate discerning palates in the capital featuring gastronomical delights.

The three-day extravaganza begins on Friday, November 17, at Nehru Park. As the chilly weather starts settling in Delhi and the smog clears, it’s the perfect weather to get out with your family and friends.

The Palate Fest brings a wide range of culinary delights—from brands such as Taj, Roseate, Veda, ITC to local but immensely popular including Giani and Keventers—at one place. The cuisines at offer are Chinese, Mexican, Italian, street food and Lebanese.

The three-day festival will witness performances by Astitva, Indian Ocean, Euphoria, Rocknaama & Raftaar.

This is the ninth edition of Palate that is held across Delhi, Chandigarh and Goa. The last Delhi edition was in February this year.

The Global Nomadic Arts Project, book zone, talks by actor Yami Gautam and cricketer Virender Sehwag were some of the highlights of the fest.

Palate featured incredible musical talent from the industry like the bands Zehen, Tarkash, Swarveda, Sumit Singh Duo, Rangreza The Band, Drum Circle, Euphoria and Adil Khan as well as live cooking sessions by popular chefs such as Saby and Pankaj.

There was a street play performance, Ram Kahaan Hain, by Gurgaon Theatre Group, based on the December 16 gang rape. There was delicious food and drinks from some of the best restaurants, hotels and even Mexican and Ethiopian embassies.

From the lawn in front of the main stage to the Market Zone and beyond, the venue had a lot to be explored. Some of the most popular dishes from last year were melt-in-the-mouth galouti kebab with ulte tawe ka parantha served at The Great Kabab Factory, which is showcasing again.

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity offered mouth-watering Shrimp Tempura, cured mango, tobanjan aioli, sushi. “We sold out our Beetroot Spinach Tikkis pretty early on day one. Guess people are preferring vegetarian food options more,” said Arjun Abbi from Dilli Haus.