Hope Centre consult will us before appointing new chief secretary, says Manish Sisodia

A day after chief secretary MM Kutty’s transfer to the Union finance ministry, the Delhi government on Wednesday said it “hoped” that the Centre would consult it before appointing a new officer to the top post in the national capital.

Sisodia, however, said the government had not yet proposed any names.

To a question by Hindustan Times, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “This time I am hopeful the Centre follows the tradition of seeking names from the elected government for the appointment of the chief secretary.”

The minister was indirectly referring to a previous incident involving the chief secretary’s post.

In May 2015, then lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung had appointed Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary after KK Sharma went on leave.

The AAP government strongly opposed Gamlin’s appointment. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal described it as “unconstitutional”. The government said it was not asked to nominate any names as is usually the practice.

On Tuesday, Kutty was appointed as additional secretary, economic affairs, in the Union finance ministry. Kutty has to assume charge by November 30.

Probable names

Government sources said principal secretary (finance) SN Sahai’s name will top the list of probables if the government is asked to nominate names for the chief secretary’s post.

Sahai is one the senior most bureaucrats and considered close to the government. After drafting the AAP government’s flagship ‘outcome budget’ and handling GST-related issues “smoothly” with Delhi traders, Kejriwal had written good things to say for Sahai in his annual performance report, sources said.

The names of principal home secretary Manoj Kumar Parida and Anshu Prakash were also doing the rounds.

A 1986-batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, Parida was appointed principal secretary (home) in the Delhi government on November 16, relieving Sahai of the additional charge. Parida was also the chief secretary of Puducherry.

A 1986 batch officer of AGMUT cadre, Anshu Prakash had served as principal secretary (health) in the Delhi government during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure.

The names of Arun Goyal,a 1985-batch officer of the union territory cadre, and Debashree Mukherjee, joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, are also among the probables for the top post.

Mukherjee was the CEO of Delhi Jal Board during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure.