How an alert girlfriend foiled kidnapping bid, saved Delhi trader

A kidnapping bid was foiled in north Delhi’s Rohini and a businessman rescued, all thanks to his girlfriend. The woman, who had been on the phone with the victim, overheard the kidnappers threatening him and wasted no time in alerting his family and the police about it.

As a result, 23-year-old businessman Yashish Arora was rescued safely within an hour after a shootout between the police and the two kidnappers, who were later arrested.

Police said that on Tuesday, Arora , a resident of Pitampura, was returning home from his factory in Kundli Industrial Area. After he crossed Singhu Border at GT Karnal Road, the accused started following him in a white Swift Car and they hit his car from rear side.

“The trader thought it was an accident. When the accused stopped their vehicle in front of the victim’s car, an argument ensued. However, they soon forced their way into the car of the victim, bundled him in the vehicle and drove away,” a senior police officer said.

Arora told Hindustan Times that at the time of the incident, he had been talking to his girlfriend over the phone. She overheard the argument between him and the suspects. Though the accused later took away his phone, his girlfriend alerted his family members, who called the police.

“My girlfriend, who was on the speaker phone heard me shout at the kidnappers. She asked me what was wrong, but by then the kidnappers had taken my phone away and disconnected the call. She instantly realised that something was wrong and immediately alerted my parents,” Arora said.

Police tracked the location of the victim’s car through electronic surveillance. When the police team reached the spot, they found the accused changing a flat tyre. The victim had been gagged and put in the boot of his car. The victim’s relatives also reached the spot and identified his car from a distance.

The accused, after finding themselves surrounded by the police, started firing at them. The police fired back at the accused, injuring one of the suspects.

“The kidnapped businessman was rescued and his car was recovered within an hour of the incident. One of the armed kidnappers tried to fire at the police party. The police retaliated and one of the suspects was injured,” said Rishi Pal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini district. One loaded pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from the criminal. “The arrested criminals have previous involvements in heinous cases and are residents of Noida,” said a senior police officer.