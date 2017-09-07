How this ‘Rishi Kapoor’ conned aspiring pilots, air hostesses in Delhi, Mumbai

The next time you sell your belongings online, be sure to double check the text message you receive from the bank. It may turn out to be fake.

A 24-year-old man who allegedly cheated clients on online portals with such fake messages have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The man, Rishi Kapoor, had also allegedly conned many Mumbai residents by posing as a pilot and promising to get different items for them from duty-free shops. He released advertisements online by promising to get items from duty-free shops at the airport.

That’s not all. Police found that he and a woman conned many aspirants by promising them jobs in different airlines.

Ishwar Singh, DCP South, said Kapoor was arrested when a woman filed a complaint alleging she had sold her laptop to a man who had contacted her after seeing an advertisement on a website.

The woman alleged that after taking the laptop, the man showed her a message supposedly sent by the bank about a cash transfer. Singh said the woman later realized later the message was fake and filed a complaint.

DCP Singh said police probed the call record details of the man and checked his movement. Kapoor was seen shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai.

“On September 3 night, our police team received a tip-off about Kapoor. We conducted a raid in Mayur Vihar and arrested him. We recovered 10 credit and debit cards, a branded wrist watch and one mobile phone,” said Singh.

Kapoor told police he had conned the woman by showing a fake message about the money transfer. He reportedly told police he had also cheated his girlfriends and fled with their money. Kapoor is wanted in four cheating cases registered in different police stations of Mumbai.

Kapoor told police that his parents had tried getting him a job in the merchant navy and as a pilot but in both cases, he left the navy training institute at Chennai and the aviation academy in Maharashtra.

“He was furious with his father for rebuking him. In 2013, he stole Rs 6 lakh from his father and used it on horse racing. He was in jail for 16 days for stealing a driver’s ATM card. After release from jail, he befriended a woman and fled with her money. In this case too he was sent to prison and remained there for 40 days,” said a police officer.

DCP Singh said that Kapoor and another woman (arrested by Mumbai police) had in 2015 conned many young women by promising to get them jobs as air hostesses.

The woman posed as a senior airhostess and interviewed prospective applicants in Mumbai’s five-star hotels while Kapoor posed as a pilot. The couple took security deposits from them and fled. For the job of a pilot, they charged Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1-1.5 lakh for cabin crew jobs.

Mumbai police had arrested the woman from their Mumbai flat in 2015 but Kapoor had fled taking Rs 20 lakh cash with him.

Police said that in Kolkata, Kapoor spent 72 days at a five-star hotel and had recently come to Delhi, where he had started this racket.