HT Palate Fest 2017: An encore of fun, food and music from the Nehru Park lawns
The recent Hindustan Times Palate Fest was a melange of food, music, engaging activities, entertainment and a long picnic in the park. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and rapper Raftaar were also a part of it.delhi Updated: Nov 28, 2017 17:32 IST
What pleases the palate of Delhiites, who are accustomed to the best of the world cuisine? The answer is a dose of Hindustan Times Palate Fest — an event that was a perfect amalgamation of fun, food and entertainment!
Last weekend, when friends and families headed to the sprawling lawns of Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, the place became abuzz with talks of food and music. So much so that Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty decided to have her #SundayBinge at the Palate, including some luscious jalebi-rabri and lip-smacking gol-gappas.
You name the cuisine or dish you love, and it was there at Palate to savour. “People just kept coming back for our Mysore Mutton Masala Thali. This was our debut at the Palate this year and the visitors loved our food so much that we have even got one or two bookings for our restaurant at Ansal Plaza,” says Himanshu Gupta, owner, Trend Bar & Kitchen.
Another first timer, Dragon Wagon, saw repeated orders for their pork chops. And, at The Great Kabab Factory, the Nasheela Malai Tikka made quite a record.
Alongside relishing heavenly food, the visitors soaked in some amazing music by Bollywood rapper Raftaar and popular bands such as Indian Ocean, Euphoria, Astitva, Rocknaama and Sankraman on the main stage.
Some upcoming artists kept the visitors entertained at the smaller stage in the Yellow Zone — where most drooled over bubble waffles by Maka Maka.
In between the two zones was the Market Zone where some hot beverages and desserts kept the visitors warm, and conversations heated. Cutting through a crowd of tea lovers, at the stall of TeaCupsFull, one could barely managed to try the popular Jasmine Green Pearls. “We get the whole tea leaves from Darjeeling, Assam and China. This is our first display at the Palate and we have received a very good response,” says Shikha Puri, founder, TeaCupsFull.
Foodies devoured it all, in anticipation of when will they get to witness another portion of this intoxication.
