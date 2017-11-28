HT Palate Fest 2017: An encore of fun, food and music from the Nehru Park lawns

What pleases the palate of Delhiites, who are accustomed to the best of the world cuisine? The answer is a dose of Hindustan Times Palate Fest — an event that was a perfect amalgamation of fun, food and entertainment!

RJ Addy in conversation with Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. (PRABHAS ROY/HT PHOTO)

Last weekend, when friends and families headed to the sprawling lawns of Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, the place became abuzz with talks of food and music. So much so that Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty decided to have her #SundayBinge at the Palate, including some luscious jalebi-rabri and lip-smacking gol-gappas.

You name the cuisine or dish you love, and it was there at Palate to savour. “People just kept coming back for our Mysore Mutton Masala Thali. This was our debut at the Palate this year and the visitors loved our food so much that we have even got one or two bookings for our restaurant at Ansal Plaza,” says Himanshu Gupta, owner, Trend Bar & Kitchen.

The dish Talli Chicken was a hit at the stall of House of Tigers. (AMAL KS/HT PHOTO)

Pork chops in the making at the stall of Dragon Wagon. (AMAL KS /HT PHOTO)

Another first timer, Dragon Wagon, saw repeated orders for their pork chops. And, at The Great Kabab Factory, the Nasheela Malai Tikka made quite a record.

Rahul Ram from rock band, Indian Ocean, performs at the Hindustan Times Palate Fest. (Waseem Gashroo/HT PHOTO)

Members of the band Euphoria perform at the HT Palate Fest at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri. (Raajessh Kashyap/HT PHOTO )

Alongside relishing heavenly food, the visitors soaked in some amazing music by Bollywood rapper Raftaar and popular bands such as Indian Ocean, Euphoria, Astitva, Rocknaama and Sankraman on the main stage.

Waffles at the Maka Maka stall in Yellow Zone were a hit. (AMAL KS /HT PHOTO)

Some upcoming artists kept the visitors entertained at the smaller stage in the Yellow Zone — where most drooled over bubble waffles by Maka Maka.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at the Demo Zone. (AMAL KS/HT PHOTO)

In between the two zones was the Market Zone where some hot beverages and desserts kept the visitors warm, and conversations heated. Cutting through a crowd of tea lovers, at the stall of TeaCupsFull, one could barely managed to try the popular Jasmine Green Pearls. “We get the whole tea leaves from Darjeeling, Assam and China. This is our first display at the Palate and we have received a very good response,” says Shikha Puri, founder, TeaCupsFull.

The teas at the stall of TeaCupsFull in Market Zone provided the much needed warmth in cool weather. (AMAL KS /HT PHOTO)

Foodies devoured it all, in anticipation of when will they get to witness another portion of this intoxication.

