HT Palate Fest 2017: The good times will roll at this three-day food fest in Delhi

Author George Bernard Shaw said: “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.”

For the past three years, Hindustan Times Palate Fest has lived up to this saying. And this year, this much-awaited food festival is back with delectable delicacies, market zones, cooking demos and electrifying musical performances.

The three-day extravaganza will bring culinary treats from some of the finest restaurants and renowned chefs of India, in a space that will have over 100 stalls. “Palate is one of the international level food fest of India, and as a result of its unique mix of food and entertainment, it has gone pan India with editions in nine cities now. From the first edition in 2014, the fest has had gourmet food, home cooks, master classes and music, which have taken the country by storm,” says Aditi Kapoor, co-founder and director, Palate Fest Pvt Ltd.

Renowned chefs Ranveer Brar, Vicky Ratnani and Nishant Choubey will give a sneak peek of their culinary expertise this year. There will also be power-packed performances by popular bands such as Astitva, Indian Ocean, Euphoria and others.

Ruchi Sibal, co-founder and director, Palate Fest Pvt Ltd, believes the fest to be a perfect hang-out place for a family. “The idea is to have a place where everybody from the family can walk-in. There are enough activities for the whole day. If a family of four, eight or 10 or even a bunch of friends decide to come and spend a weekend together at the park, they don’t need to spend a daunting price at the gate since the entry is free.”

Catch It Live What: HT Palate Fest 2017

Where: PSOI Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

Where: November 17 to 19

Timings: 11.30am to 10.30pm

Nearest metro station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

