‘I hate to leave’: Delhiites take the first flight out as pollution clouds city of dreams

November is that time of the year when 54-year-old Manorama and her husband P K Goswami, 64, leave Delhi because of pollution.

They left the city first last year when it was engulfed in smog after Diwali. They did the same this year and are happy to have escaped the Capital’s bad air days.

The city’s air quality index hovered between 400 and 486 — in the “severe” zone — for seven days last week. Officials said the Capital had come close to breaking the infamous record of 2016 smog, which was considered the worst in 17 years.

As Delhi struggles to breathe, residents are looking for alternatives. Some have decided to move out of the city for good, while others are looking at spending the pollution months out of station. In a Twitter poll conducted by Hindustan Times on Monday, 83% respondents out of 844 who voted said they would leave the city if they had a choice.

#HTPoll | Delhi choked by smog for second week: Would you leave the city if you had a choice? — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 13, 2017

“I have breathing problems and used to manage somehow. But last year was the limit and I decided to leave the city for the period when pollution levels are high. Every morning is a struggle with bouts of cough, irritated throat and breathing difficulty,” said Manorama who is a homemaker. She left her Ghaziabad house for Guwahati in November this year along with her husband, who is a retired government official. The couple will come back only in February

Manorama said it wasn’t just the health problems that prompted her to leave city, but also the indifference of government agencies.

“It is the same story every year. Every agency knows the city will face this and yet nobody plans before the onset of winters,” she said.

But it’s not just retired couples, young professionals too are leaving the city at the cost of their career.

Arvind Pal Singh closed his seven-year-old advertising agency this year and moved to Chandigarh with his family. “My wife, who has asthma, keeps well now. I was reading about the smog in Delhi while sitting under sunlight in my garden here. I knew I did the right thing,” 46-year-old Singh said.

Singh is now working as a freelancer and has just found two clients. Choosing between health and career is a difficult call but at some point one has to do the right thing, he said. “What made the decision easier was that my son got selected to play for the Himachal cricket team. So, I thought it is for the best that I leave and move to Chandigarh. I earn less here but I am happier with the quality of life,” he said.

As in the case of Pal, health of children is a prime concern that seems to be driving young parents to consider relocation. Kunal Sharma, a 37-year-old Noida-based lawyer, has just returned to Delhi after dropping his wife and three-year-old daughter at his ancestral home in Pathankot.

“My daughter is so young and we keep her indoors. I don’t want her to have a childhood locked up inside the house but I cannot risk letting her go out and getting exposed to pollutants,” Sharma said, adding that they are even contemplating staying in different cities for the sake of their child.

Sharma works from his law firm at Lajpat Nagar and his daughter is currently enrolled at a play school in Khan Market. For now, Sharma’s wife and daughter will stay in Pathankot and come to Delhi in February when the pollution levels become normal.

From being a city of the young and ambitious, Delhi is now being seen as the city of sick and spent. Parul Kaul, a marketing manager with an MNC, moved to Delhi a decade ago to study at Delhi University and make a career in brand communication. She is planning to move again, but this time it is out of fear for her health.

“Till last year, I was optimistic that things will change. Even this year, I tried to raise awareness about air pollution on social media. But no one wants to take responsibility for this,” she said.

Kaul has been facing fatigue and breathing problems for the last few years. While she once wanted to settle in Delhi, she now plans to go abroad where she can at least breathe fresh air. “For me it is a clear choice — health above everything else. If I am not healthy how will I focus on my work? I don’t mind tweaking my career plans for this,” she said.

Kaul plans to take up a fellowship to study further. “I hate to leave Delhi. It is the city which has made me what I am today, but I have to,” she said.