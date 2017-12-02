IIT Delhi placements: Microsoft offers highest pay package of Rs 1.4 crore

Officials and students at IIT Delhi had reason to rejoice on Saturday — the second day of the placements — as “quite a few” students had been made crore plus offers in two days.

“There have been quite a few offers that with more than Rs 1 crore package,” said Anishya Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer for training and placement at IIT Delhi.

Though she refused to specify the number of such students, she said that she confirmed the highest package of approximately Rs 1.4 crore was offered to a student by Microsoft on the first day of placements on Friday. “In terms of CTC, it is the highest offer this year,” said Madan.

The placements, a yearly activity at the IITs which sees many a dream being materialized, will go on till May 2017. The first rounds are expected to be done by December 15, before recommencing in January, and different companies are expected to reach the campus to pick their lot.

According to student volunteers at the Lecture Hall Complex where the placement interviews were being held, more than 15 companies, including Microsoft, had turned up for recruitment. On the second day, 16 companies, including NVIDIA, American Express, Oracle India, are interviewing students.

“Though data has not been collated yet, it looks like the placements this time will be better than the last year. In 2016, there was a slight dip in the number of selections though we were not sure of the reasons. All the major companies had turned up, but they seemed more selective,” said an official who works closely with training and placement at the premier engineering and technology institute.

Last year’s placement session had seen around 200 companies offering around 350 job profiles. Around 20 students had received international offers with a base pay of over USD 100,000.