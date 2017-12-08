Six women arrested for ‘beating up, parading naked’ a DCW volunteer after liquor raid in Delhi

Six women were arrested for allegedly beating and tearing the clothes of a woman who helped the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and police unearth an illicit liquor racket in outer Delhi’s Narela, the police said.

Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said six persons were arrested. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also tweeted about the arrest.

“Had directed yesterday evening @CPDelhi to take strict action in the Narela incident against culprits and police officials, if found remiss. FIR has been registered and six accused already arrested. Have directed for swift investigation,” Baijal tweeted.

The women’s commission’s chief Swati Jai Hind said on Thursday morning that the volunteer, who lives near the area, was surrounded by a group of men and women and attacked.

“The owner of the illegal liquor shop, along with a mob, surrounded the female volunteer. She was beaten up with iron rods, her clothes were torn and she was paraded naked in the locality,” she told HT.

The victim, in a video statement released by the commission, too said she was attacked with iron rods. “When I was being dragged naked, a policeman arrived at the scene and tried to save me. He asked the crowd to leave me, but they beat him also. They said they will do the same with the DCW chief and others who had come yesterday (Wednesday),” she said.

The police said the woman was not paraded naked, as alleged by the DCW chief. They have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the women involved in the incident.

“The entire incident proves complete lawlessness and zero fear of law in the area and it is shocking that police did not take any action to protect these women,” the DCW chief said.