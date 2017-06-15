In this heat: The traffic cops help the city, the city helps the cops

With the temperature soaring high, we can sometimes avoid stepping out. But, the cops in the city don’t have that privilege. No matter how hot it is outside, they are always on duty! Keeping this in mind, the traffic department of Delhi Police has made arrangements such as distribution of water bottles and ORS powder to help the cops cope with the heat.

Delhi Police PRO and DCP (Crime) Madhur Verma says, “Traffic policemen have to stand in the heat to monitor the traffic. Hence, they’ll be given water bottles and Electral powder (ORS). They have been advised to stand in the shade, wherever and whenever possible, during peak hours to avoid heatstroke.”

Garima Bhatnagar, Joint CP of Traffic, Delhi Police.

Garima Bhatnagar, Joint CP (Traffic), says, “Besides providing drinking water and ORS to the traffic cops, we also advise them to take care of their health.”

Not just the traffic department, good samaritans in the city are also helping cops in Delhi and Gurgaon. Sonesh Bahel along with his friends Gaurav Gupta, Rashu Rathi and Anupam Wadhwa help the cops through a Gurgaon-based NGO, Human for Human. “We offer juices and water in summer and tea in winter to the cops. We also distribute food items among them at night. Cops work for hours in the heat to keep us safe, so this is the least we can do,” says Bahel.

Manish Kaushal, a resident of Rohini, keeps 15-20 water bottles in his car. He says, “On my way to office, I’d see about 8-10 traffic cops standing in the heat. It’s been a month since I started distributing water to them and it feels good.”

Like Kaushal, Megha Gupta from Mayur Vihar, along with the kids of her colony helps not just the cops but poor kids and rickshaw-pullers too. “I’m a teacher. During vacations, I get a lot of time to help those who work hard in the heat,” she says.

Deepak Rao, a traffic cop feels motivated and thankful when volunteers offer him a juice or a water bottle. He says, “Working tirelessly for the whole day is our job. When someone offers us water and juice in the heat, it motivates me to work harder. I thank all those, who help us.”