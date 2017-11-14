India International Trade Fair starts today, police warn of traffic jams

The 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be inaugurated on Tuesday by President Ram Nath Kovind at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and traffic police have advised commuters to avoid roads around the venue.

The 14-day trade fair will be held from November 14 to 27 this year and the first four days will be reserved for business visitors. The fair will open for the general public on November 18 between 9.30am and 7.30pm.

The first four days may not cause trouble to commuters but the remaining days may witness chaos with the police expecting a massive footfall.

“The trade fair attracts around one lakh visitors each day. So, traffic jams are expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road. People not going to the fair are advised to take alternative routes,” Garima Bhatnagar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said.

The officer said that the traffic police will ensure no vehicles are allowed to halt or park on roads near Pragati Maidan.

“The illegally parked vehicles will be towed away and their owners fined Rs 600. Towed vehicles can be found at National Stadium radial,” said Bhatnagar.

Visitors can park their vehicles at Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, C-Hexagon, Delhi Zoo, Bhagwan Dass Road on Saturday and Sunday and Tilak Lane opposite Mater Dei School after 4pm.

The traffic police also warned of heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road.

“Since this road will also have heavy vehicular traffic, people should use the three foot overbridges on Mathura Road,” Bhatnagar said.

After Digital India in 2016, this year the theme of the fair will celebrate another pet project of the Union government —“Startup India: Stand Up India”. Jharkhand and Vietnam will be the partner state and the country respectively.

People can buy tickets in advance either online or at Metro stations, as the number of visitors per day has been capped at 60,000.

“For the first time this year, there will be no tickets sold at the gates of Pragati Maidan,” Sanjay Vashistha, deputy manager (public relations) at India Trade Promotion Organisation or ITPO, said.

While the general tickets will cost Rs 60 and Rs 40 for adults and children respectively on working days, ticket prices will increase to Rs 120 and Rs 60 on weekends.

Last year, the average footfall was around 1.5 lakh people per day. This year, however, the number of visitors has been capped in view of the restricted space available to organise the mega event.

Several pavilions at the Pragati Maidan have been demolished to make way for the massive revamp of the venue, which includes the construction of an Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC).

ITPO officials said the fair will be organised in eight halls. They have also erected six temporary hangars, some as large as 5,000 square metres, to accommodate exhibitors.

ITPO general manager J Gunasekaran said that foreign participants would get 3,000 square metres of space, up from 1,900 square metres last year.