Indigo, GoAir, Spicejet flights will start shifting to Delhi airport T2 from Oct 1

Passengers travelling with Indigo, Spicejet and GoAir will have to go to Terminal 2 from October 1 for boarding their flights. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has written to these three airlines asking them to shift 30% of the flights to T2 by October.

Currently these airlines operate from T1 and DIAL wanted at least two of them to shift to T2 as they want to expand Terminal 1. The ministry of civil aviation had given time till July 15 to these airlines to decide the date of shifting to Terminal 2 of Delhi airport.

Airlines will have to give the details of flights they want to operate from T2 by the end of this month.

In a strong worded letter, the ministry had told airlines that if they failed to decide, they will be forced to shift out of Terminal 1, which is operating beyond its capacity.

Delhi has two operational terminals — T1 and T3. While T1 is operating beyond its capacity, T3 is also congested due to an increase in number of flights.

The capacity of Terminal 1 is 20 million while it handles 24 million passengers.

The two terminals of Delhi airport — T1 and T3 — together have the capacity to handle 62 million passengers per year. It handled 55.6 million passengers in 2016 and the number is likely to cross 62 million for both the terminals this year. Against the 1050 average flight movements in a day in 2015, the number has increased to 1185 flights per day in 2017.

Terminal 2 was renovated to accommodate at least two of the three low-cost airlines operating from Delhi airport’s Terminal 1. International flights used to operate from T2 before T3 was commissioned in 2010. Since then T2 has been lying abandoned and was being used to only handle Haj operations once a year.

“The airlines will have to decide the destination, to which they want the flight to operate from T2. Once they give us the details, we will start informing passengers accordingly,” an airport official said.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) took up the renovation work a year ago and it has been completed but airlines are reluctant to shift their fearing a rise in operational cost.

Airlines were also given the option of shifting some flights to T2 or the new flights they are planning in the future. But the deadlock, which the civil aviation minister termed as ‘undesirable’, continues.