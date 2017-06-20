Yoga Day: Connaught Place bears a deserted look as inner circle shut for traffic

Connaught Place, the capital’s commercial centre, bore an unusual look on Tuesday afternoon. The usually buzzing shopping circle looked deserted with no cars in sight and only a few pedestrians walking around. At some places carpets have been laid and at others posters and banners for the International Yoga Day have been put up.

Roads and parking areas in Connaught Place Inner Circle were closed on Tuesday as part of preparations for the International Yoga Day on June 21. The roads will remain shut till 11.30am on Wednesday.

People were, however, allowed entry and shops were allowed to remain open. Some of the traders, though, felt the arrangements are unnecessary. “It is absolutely unnecessary. There are no customers in the shops. No patrons at the restaurants. Patrol pumps are vacant. They should have done it at India Gate,” New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargav told HT.

As many as 14,000 people are expected join Union minister M Venkaiha Naidu, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the yoga performance here on Wednesday.

The NDMC will organise the Delhi edition of the event at Connaught Place, its six radials and inner circles, roads along with three gardens — Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden — and also at Children Park at India Gate.

Entry and exit points of Rajiv Chowk metro station will also remain closed till 8.30am on Wednesday.

The programme will start at 6am and yoga protocol by the participants will go on from 7am to 7.45am.

Volunteers from organisations like Patanjali Yoga Peetha, Art of Living, Maa Shakti, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vidyalaya, Gayatri Pariwar, Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), personnel the Delhi Police, the NDMC, the CISF, the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, VVIPs and VIPs will perform yoga on the occasion.