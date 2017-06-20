International Yoga Day: Delhi Police personnel take up yoga to counter stress

On International Yoga Day, June 21, don’t be surprised if you see more than 2000 cops at Ramlila Ground. There’s no rally or emergency but Delhi Police personnel in the Capital is set to celebrate the day by practising a few yoga asanas. To add to this, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik will also join them for the session.

Of late, yoga has become an integral part of the police personnel in the city. They have been benefitting from the regular camps that their departments organise regularly. They practise equanimity through yoga exercises. About a year ago, the office of welfare commissioner started organising yoga sessions in police colonies and stations. The initiative has been a hit since then.

“Since the year 2016, we have organised 130 yoga camps at various police stations and colonies,” says Vasudeva Rao, Special CP (Welfare) Delhi Police. He informs that all district commissioners of police (DCPs) have been advised to organise yoga camps regularly.

“We have organised a three-day yoga camp in our district at 10 police stations. The motive is to help our men de-stress. Due to the busy schedule, we can’t focus on ourselves but through this initiative we want our cops to break the monotony of their life,” says AK Lall, Additional DCP, Shahdara.

Similarly, DCP (North), Jatin Narwal has taken a number of initiatives in his area of service. “We have been organising yoga sessions for our team for the past one week. We have also conducted lectures on how to maintain physical and mental health amid the tough routine. Around 300 police officers are participating every day in the camps,” says Narwal.

Officers of all ranks are enthusiastically participating in the yoga camps.

District commissioner of police (South-East) Romil Baaniya has organised yoga sessions in the five police stations of South Delhi in the last month. “Besides helping the cops cope with stress and strain, yoga also helps reduce fatigue and tension that helps our cops manage their duties better,” says Baaniya, adding that the last session was attended by 275 cops.

The participants are happy with this praiseworthy initiative of Delhi Police. Constable Babulal, at the Amar Colony Police Station, says, “This is a great initiative. We feel so fresh and energetic after the yoga sessions. It should be a regular activity and organised in all police stations.”

Constable Sachin from the same police station adds, “Yoga sessions should be organised every morning in all police stations. Yoga not just helps in dealing with stress but also helps us perform better. We are happy that the department is giving us valuable sessions.”

