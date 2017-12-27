Is L-G trying to protect a corrupt system, asks Sisodia

A day after lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal returned the AAP government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of services, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asked if the L-G was trying to “protect” the corrupt system by opposing the scheme.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has appealed the L-G to reconsider his decision. If he does not, the party said it would launch an agitation to press for the demand.

The L-G’s office on Tuesday sent back the Arvind Kejriwal government’s ambitious proposal to provide doorstep delivery of 40 key services to “reconsider” its present form, suggesting the system be digitised so that citizens are able to avail of the services online.

On Wednesday, Sisodia issued a point- wise response to Baijal’s observations, saying the L-G’s concerns were ‘unrealistic’. He alleged that the opposition to the doorstep delivery services was to ‘protect’ the corrupt.

“I was pained after reading the L-G’s note (on doorstep delivery). What is the problem if people get the government services at their doorstep? Is he doing all this to protect the corrupt system? This raises an apprehension, what is his (Baijal’s) interest in this corrupt system?” Sisodia asked at a press conference.

Responding to the L-G’s suggestion of digitising the services instead of doorstep delivery, Sisodia said the concerns were unrealistic

“By merely installing a computer at office or residence will not ensure digital delivery. This scheme, doorstep delivery of services, is the best way to ensure digital delivery. This service, in fact, is super digital delivery,” the deputy CM said.

The L-G in his statement had said that out of the 40 services included in the doorstep delivery scheme, 35 were already online.

“Though these services are online, on an average, 25-lakh people visit government offices for these 40 services annually. The last government in Delhi introduced the kiosk system, but it failed miserably and corruption went up,” he said.

Countering Baijal’s observation that the scheme would pose a threat to the security of citizens and would lead to corruption, Sisodia said the entire e-commerce system was successful because of home delivery services and there is no security threat.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said the concerns raised by the L-G were unrealistic and he should reconsider the point-wise response sent by AAP government. He said if the scheme did not take off, the party would launch an agitation.

“It seems the L-G under the BJP’s influence doesn’t want AAP to function. We will hit the streets if the L-G doesn’t reconsider his concerns and let us benefit the people of Delhi,” Rai said.