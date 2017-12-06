Jewar airport to be developed in four phases, UP cabinet gives go-ahead

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has ordered completion of formalities to get Union government’s in-principle approval for the development of an international airport in Jewar..

The decision was made in the meeting on Tuesday night. It was headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district will be developed in four phases, an official spokesman said.

Nearly 3,000 hectares land would be required to build an international airport at Jewar, near Noida, and 1,206 hectares, costing around Rs 3,000 crore, would be needed in the first phase, according to Uttar Pradesh government estimates.

Jewar will be the second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). The government expects the airport to be operational in the next five to six years and cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years. This airport will not just help decongest Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport but also cater to cities like Agra, Mathura, Bulandshahr and Meerut.

The Union government had given site clearance approval for the project on July 5. The Union home ministry has also given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project on October 5.

The proposal for an airport in Jewar was made in 2001 when current Home Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His successor Mayawati also backed the plan and acquired more than 2,000 acres for the project.

The erstwhile UPA government at the Centre then formed a group of ministers to decide on the project as it violated a policy guideline prohibiting building of another airport within 150 km of the existing one in Delhi.

The plan was revived after Mahesh Sharma, who represents Noida in the Lok Sabha, became the Union minister of state for civil aviation.