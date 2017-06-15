Jewellery shop robbed by men wearing helmets in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Five men barged inside a jewellery shop in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, held the owner and his staff hostage at gunpoint and robbed jewellery worth lakhs on Thursday.

According to the police, the men entered the shop wearing helmets, armed with knives and country made pistols and carried out the robbery within 10 minutes.

The men entering the shop was caught on CCTV cameras but their faces are not visible as they were all wearing helmets.

“They came on two bikes and are seen entering the shop. Within ten minutes they exit the shop and speed off. The owner of the shop alleged that the men entered the shop and held him and his staff hostages at gunpoint. One of them even threatened to stab a staff member. He alleged that the men took around 2 kgs of gold and ornaments worth 70 lakhs. We still need to verify the amount of articles that were stolen,” a senior police officer said.

After the men fled, the jeweller raised an alarm and made a PCR call. Following the incident, the police have registered a case of robbery and have accessed the CCTV footage from the cameras installed outside the shop to identify the men.

“We found out about the incident when the shop owner raised an alarm. All the locals gathered and asked him to inform the police,” a local said.

Police said that the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop were not functional. “The cameras installed inside the shop were not working so we do not have footage showing their faces. We have asked the shop’s owner for a description of the robbers. We have initiated the investigation and hope to crack the case soon,” a police officer said. Sources said that a few days ago there was an income tax raid at the shop.