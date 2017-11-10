JNU students fined for cooking biryani outside Administrative Block

At least five students of Jawaharlal Nehru University have been fined between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 for “cooking food (biryani) in front of the Administrative Building”, as per an order issued by chief proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma.

A proctorial inquiry was initiated into the matter after some students cooked food outside the Administrative Building while others waited inside for an appointment with the Vice-Chancellor on June 27.

The office order issued on Wednesday said that the students had been found guilty of indiscipline and were imposed a fine of Rs 6,000. The order issued to students said they had been fined for being “involved in cooking food (biryani)... and eating it thereafter along with other students” . They have been given 10 days to pay the fine.

The order said that students have been fined under “any other act which may be considered by the Vice-Chancellor or any other competent authority to be an act of violation of discipline and conduct.”

Former JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty was also fined Rs 10,000 for, “having food (biryani) prepared by some students,” and also for “leading the protest demonstration inside V-C office”. For the second charge, she has been found guilty under a category that includes “all acts of violence, coercion... which disrupts the normal academic and administrative functioning of the university or any other act which incites or leads to violence”. Earlier, protests within 100 metres of the Administrative Building were banned by the JNU administration and Delhi High Court.

The then JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said the incident took place when union representatives had gone to the V-C office seeking an appointment. “We were waiting inside since afternoon. Meanwhile, students waiting outside cooked food as no one knew when we would get the appointment. We got the appointment late in the night,” he said.

The chief proctor refused to comment and directed HT to the Registrar. The Registrar said he was out of town and the V-C did not respond to calls and text messages seeking his response.

Amir Malik, one of the students who has been fined, said the students decided to cook food as all the dhabas in campus close at 11pm. “The V-C is targeting students who oppose him. There is no specific charge against us except that it says the V-C can consider any act to be in violation of rules. Since when is cooking indiscipline?” he said.

Chakraborty said the administration was using this to target students. “JNU’s proctor office finds cooking, eating biryani, and waiting for the V-C for an appointment an act of indiscipline,” she said.

Another student Chepal Sherpa said he only visited the spot for a couple of minutes to visit his friend and that he was not a part of the protest.