Journalist nabbed for ‘raping’ former colleague in central Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a journalist for allegedly raping a former colleague at a hotel room in central Delhi.

The woman approached the police with a complaint on Friday after which the accused was booked for rape.

The woman told the police that she has known the accused since 2015 and he had allegedly sexually assaulted her several times in the past.

In her complaint, she further alleged that the man had even promised to marry her but she later learnt that he was going to get married to another woman next month.

It is further alleged that he asked her to meet him at a hotel recently, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her again and told her that he was unhappy with his impending marriage.

A police officer said that they registered a case and arrested the man from his house in Ghaziabad. Cops said that he is being questioned.