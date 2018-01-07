Justice Bhandari visits AAP govt’s night shelter in Delhi, praises

The AAP government’s night shelters here have come in praise from Justice Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), who has also stressed the need to set up more such facilities for the homeless.

Bhandari visited one of the shelters, equipped with a mohalla clinic in the Sarai Kalen Khan area last night, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Jain during the visit to the model night shelter and interacted with inmates on the facilities being provided by the government.

The health minister said, Justice Bhandari, who was re- elected to the ICJ in The Hague last November, appreciated the night shelter, saying it is worth emulating at various places.

“Justice Bhandari appreciated the Delhi government’s efforts and praised its night shelters where we are providing all facilities like TV to inmates.

“After seeing the arrangements, Bhandari stressed that there is need of setting up such night shelters for homeless people at various places,” Jain told PTI.

In January last year, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan had also commended the city government’s flagship mohalla clinic project, aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer to their home.