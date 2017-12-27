Juveniles ‘sexually assault’ fellow inmate at correction home in Delhi

An inmate of an observation home for juveniles near north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar was allegedly sexually assaulted by two fellow inmates on Sunday night.

The victim and the suspect were in the home in connection with different rape cases. Among the two suspects in this case, one was booked for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl earlier this year.

All three are aged between 16 and 17 years, the police said.

“We have registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC and relevant of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act against the juveniles,” said deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Aslam Khan.

The police said all three of them were undergoing counselling. The victim first told the observation home authorities about the alleged sodomy.

According to police, around 10 pm. on Sunday, the welfare officer of the juvenile home told them that a 16-year-old boy has been sexually assaulted by two other minors of the same age.

Khan said that a team was sent to the correction home and took the victim for medical examination.

The police learnt that the boy had told the warden that his fellow inmates had attacked him in the bathroom when was relieving himself.

The two juveniles allegedly threatened to strangle him and assaulted him. When he could not bear the pain, the boy called out for help. Later he complained of pain in his private parts because of the assault.

The accused boys will remain in the same home.The police requested the authorities to probe the incident and take measures to prevent the juveniles from repeating such acts.