Kejriwal not invited to Delhi Metro’s launch of Magenta Line in Noida

The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, connecting Botanical Garden to Kalkaji, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, however Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is not likely to be present at the event.

The Uttar Pradesh government is organising the inauguration ceremony at Noida’s Botanical Garden station, but no invite for the event has been received by the Delhi government as of Saturday night, officials said.

The 12.64-km section of the Magenta Line will bring south Delhi closer to Noida by reducing the travel time to 19 minutes from about an hour it took to go via Mandi House.

While officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) refused to comment on the issue saying their job is just to run the trains safely, the Delhi government took it in its stride. “Top priority of the Delhi government is to ensure safe travel of Metro commuters at reasonable fares. All other questions should be put to DMRC and the ministry of housing and urban affairs,” said a media advisor to the Delhi chief minister.

The official, however, confirmed that the Delhi government had not received any invite as of Saturday night.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, cried foul and asked the Centre to return the money paid by Delhi government in Metro projects so far. “Modi should pay back the share of Delhi Govt in Metro. We will re-name all Metro stations and invite him to re-inaugurate all of them. Ph-3 was Rs 41,079 crores [sic],” senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted on Saturday.

With the opening of the new line, Noida residents will save at least 45 minutes of commute time while travelling to south Delhi.

The section that is opening has nine stations: Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.