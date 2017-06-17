Kejriwal’s suggestion to Baijal: Hold janta darbar, set an example for officers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal suggesting that he too should conduct janta durbars for ‘public good.’

The Chief Minister also requested the L-G not to call meetings in the morning between 10 am and 11 am, as the officers have been directed to meet people during that hour.

In a letter on Thursday, Kejriwal said that since several departments are directly dealt by the L-G, it would set an example for other officers if he caters to grievances of people directly.

“There are many subjects of public dealing like policy and DDA, for which the hon’ble L-G is directly responsible. Most humbly, may I request the L-G also to meet public during this hour, without appointment, and hear public grievances? It would set an example for all officers that ‘if the L-G and CM themselves are meeting public, then they should also do it’,” the letter read.

Kejriwal also requested Baijal not to call meetings at the time of these public hearings.

“Sometimes, the L-G calls meetings of officials during 10 am-11 am, which prevents them from being available in their office. I would urge the L-G if it is possible, avoid calling meetings of officers during this hour,” he wrote in the letter.

In May, the Chief Minister had asked his cabinet colleagues and officers to meet the public for an hour on weekdays in an effort to overcome the apparent ‘disconnect’ of the government with the people. Kejriwal had directed chief secretary MM Kutty on May 31 to make a formal arrangement to address people’s grievances.

“Ministers and officers will meet the people without prior appointments between 10 am and 11 am in their respective offices from Monday to Friday. However, the decision will not be applicable to the government’s field staff such as doctors and teachers,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had told reporters, adding that the system is likely to be put in place from next month.

The list of officials who will be available in their offices to address people’s grievances includes all department heads, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and other senior officers.

During that one hour of public hearing, officers are not allowed to schedule any meeting so that they can address people’s grievances. “Exceptions will only be granted if an officer is on leave,” Sisodia had said then.