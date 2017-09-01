Kejriwal terms Ghazipur collapse a man-made disaster, blames BJP-ruled MCD

The Delhi government on Friday termed the Ghazipur landfill collapse a ‘man-made disaster’, questioning the BJP-ruled municipal corporation’s failure to use the modern technology to manage solid waste.

Speaking to reporters after taking stock of the situation at the accident site, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also flayed the civic bodies for dumping waste at the site despite the Delhi Pollution control Committee (DPCC) notice to the MCDs over exhausting the permissible limit for the landfill.

“The methodology of waste disposal at this mountain of garbage is wrong. Several modern techniques are available to dispose garbage across the world. I have been told that several notices have been served by the DPCC to the MCDs to check dumping of garbage. The landfill has already crossed permissible limits,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that he would also speak to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and pressure the municipal corporations to do away with such garbage dumps and introduce a modern solid waste management system.

East Delhi mayor Neema Bhagat said the corporation was aware of the DPCC notices and is waiting for land allotment from the DDA for creating new landfill sites.

“We have been demanding land for long. The DDA has allotted 150 acres land in Ghonda Gurjan in north east Delhi, which falls under ‘O’ zone. Hence the allotment has to be cleared by the NGT. We have a meeting planned on September 4 in which the corporation will make a presentation before the tribunal to seek NOC in this regard,” she said.

The mayor further said that the corporation had effective solid waste management plan in place and it has already started working on it.

“We have entered into an agreement with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). It will help to dispose off 75 % garbage at the SLF. The authority will use garbage for road construction across the country. A tender in this regard is to be issued. The project is set to start soon. We have also started pilot project for garbage segregation at sources in Preet Vihar area, which is going to be implemented in other colonies too. The corporation is also constructing compost pits in parks,” Bhagat said.

While the AAP government made a direct charge against the BJP-ruled MCD, senior BJP leaders were restrained in their reaction to the loss of life.

Leader of opposition Vijender Gupta urged the east Delhi mayor to expeditiously grant adequate compensation to the affected families, besides urging her to ensure job for dependant of the deceased. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he has sought a report from the mayor.

It was in a departure from the last year when the two parties had engaged in war of words when the fire erupted at the Bhalaswa landfill site when the second round of odd even scheme was rolled out.

The AAP government had accused the MCD of deliberately putting the landfill on fire to derails the road rationing scheme aimed at checking air pollution.

The Congress held both the AAP government and the BJP-ruled MCDs responsible for the landfill site mishap.

“This accident was totally avoidable if the concerned authorities had taken proper measures for an effective solid waste management in the city. Governance in Delhi has come to a standstill due to the constant bickering between AAP and BJP,” Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said.