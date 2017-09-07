Kejriwal wants more buses in Delhi, officials say parking space a major issue

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a concrete plan from the transport department on increasing buses in the national capital and sites for parking them.

After the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Kejriwal took a meeting of transport officials to plan a roadmap for raising the count of buses to the city’s requirement of 11,000. Sources said the CM was unhappy with the current situation and pulled up transport officials for not being able to give a detailed plan.

The problem put forward by the department was that of land. “Even if buses are procured there is no place to park them. The CM has asked for a detailed plan in two days,” a minister present in the meeting said. All cabinet ministers except deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia attended the discussion where transport commissioner Varsha Joshi gave a presentation.

Transport officials also informed that tenders for 2,000 standard floor buses will be floated shortly. “After including the new 2,000 buses, the deficit of buses will be around 3,500. To park 3,500 buses, at least 100 acre additional land will be required which needs to be pursued with the Delhi Development Authority,” officials said.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has 43 depots in the city, which not only accommodate the 3,944 buses of the corporation but also the 1,639 cluster scheme buses run by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). These cluster buses are also parked at DTC bus depots as space is lent by the corporation to DIMTS.

Unauthorised colonies

Apart from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), development works in unauthorised colonies will now also be carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control department.

The decision, taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Kejriwal, is intended to expedite development works in these colonies. At present, the DSIIDC is the only executing agency for carrying out civic projects, including constructing drains and roads in unauthorised colonies.

“The finance department will provide additional funds to the executing agencies for development works,” the government said in a statement.

Last month, during the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, several MLAs had complained that there had been a delay in executing civic projects in all 1,700 unauthorised colonies in their respective constituencies.

Responding to legislators’ complaints, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had then said the government had made a plan to allow the Flood and Irrigation department to look after development works in such colonies along with the DSIIDC.