Kenyan woman ‘raped’ in Dwarka, Delhi Police yet to trace accused Nigerian man

A Kenyan woman from west Delhi was raped allegedly by a Nigerian man at his residence in Dwarka on Monday.

The accused is currently absconding.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim approached them on Monday morning and said that she had met the man on Sunday evening at a mall in Vasant Kunj. The two became friends and she agreed to visit his house.

A senior police officer said that after she reached his house, the man forced himself upon her in the early hours on Monday.

He then fled the house and the woman made a call to PCR.

The woman underwent medical check up at Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital which confirmed rape. A case was registered in Dwarka.

Dwarka DCP Shibesh Singh said on Tuesday morning said the man who is in his thirties is yet to be traced. .

The victim is in Delhi on a tourist visa and reportedly deals in garments. She lives in a rented accommodation in west Delhi.