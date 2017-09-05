Kuwaiti man, three women sent back to Dubai after refusing to lift veil at Delhi airport

A Kuwaiti national travelling with three women were sent back to Dubai from Delhi airport on Monday, after the man refused to unveil the faces of the women and created a ruckus at the immigration counter.

Police was called as the passenger tried to damage the immigration counter.

“The male passenger was probably drunk as initially he even refused to fill the immigration form. After immigration officials managed to convince him, he refused to take off the burqa of female passengers accompanying him for face identification. When the matter could not be resolved for hours, the immigration officials decided to send them back,” said a source at the airport.

The incident took place at around 9 pm when the passenger arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight. As he reached the immigration counter, the officer on duty asked him to fill the form.

“He got angry and refused to fill the form. He even abused the official and Indian system. While the officials were trying to pacify him, another passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok, also requested him to fill the form. Instead of listening to the other passenger, the Kuwaiti national entered into an argument with him. The passenger from Bangkok slapped him,” the official added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was also called as the incident was turning violent. They brought the matter under control and asked the passenger, who had come from Bangkok to leave and convinced the Kuwaiti to fill the form.

“He filled the immigration form but the women refused to unveil their faces for face identification. Female Immigration officers were called but even then he they did not cooperate. All of them started abusing immigration officials and tried to damage the counter,” he added.

At this point police was called and they were deported back to Dubai.