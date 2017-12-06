Land worth Rs100 crore freed of encroachment in Chhatarpur

The revenue department has freed around three acres of Delhi government land worth Rs 100 crore from encroachment in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

The land was acquired back by the Delhi government after the South district administration carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday. Around 17 illegal structures were razed in the drive that was conducted on Shivalaya land in Chhatarpur village.

“Basically, these structures were built by land grabbers and leased out on rent. No family was displaced during the drive as they vacated the rented premises themselves,” said Amjad Tak, District Magistrate (South).

The action was taken without any casualty in the presence of revenue officials, Delhi police and a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team, he added.

With the land now being free to be taken over by the Delhi government, directions have been issued to the Block Development Officer (BDO), South for construction of a boundary wall to secure it from encroachments in future.

Last week, a slip road along the Masjid Moth DDA flats that fell into disuse when the BRT corridor was cleared of encroachments. Around 25 shops selling marble, paint and hardware material were brought down in that drive.

These shop owners had gradually put up their permanent structures over a period of five decades and were found to have no ownership rights.

Now that it is cleared, the road may once again take pressure off the Chirag Dilli intersection which sees one of the worst traffic bottlenecks during peak hours.

“We have initiated a fresh survey to identify all roads in South Delhi that are choked due to encroachments,” Tak said.

Once such areas are identified, the process includes issuing notices to shops or households for vacating within a given time frame. If that is not done then the structures are razed.