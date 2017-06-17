Leakage in new water pipe bane for residents in North Delhi’s Beriwala Bagh

A new water pipeline at Beri Wala Bagh near north Delhi’s Azad Market was supposed to end the water woes of residents.

But shoddy work and multiple leakages in this Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water pipeline turned a development project into a headache.

The DJB had installed the 800-metre pipeline running through Gali Neem Wali in the Beri Wala Bagh area barely a few days back.

Residents allege that the pipeline has been wrongly laid, has developed cracks and is deteriorating daily. It is also severely affecting the water supply, they added.

Hindustan Times visited the area and found out that the roadside bears scars of the work with debris lying around along with dotted pools of stagnated dirty water.

Residents said the condition of water supply in the area had not improved even after installation. The ongoing construction of the Rani Jhansi Road grade separator has further deteriorated the condition.

“Stepping out of the house has become difficult as there are pools of mud everywhere. The area has become extremely dirty and the stench is unbearable. Viral fever and stomach infections are rapidly spreading in the area due to this stagnant water,” said Ayesha, a resident of the colony.

People are forced to buy water for bathing, cooking, and cleaning. “A lot of times, the water is yellow. How long do we depend on bottled water for bathing and even drinking? It is tough to go without bathing for so many days. We cannot use the water without confirming that it is not contaminated and smelly,” Arshi, another resident, said. She said sometimes there is no water for 2-3 days at a stretch.

The North Delhi Residents Welfare Federation (NDRWF) has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, deputy chief minister and Delhi Jal Board officials.

“This is intentional negligence on the part of the DJB officials. The line should have been installed three feet deep, whereas it is only an inch below the ground and is easily visible. The water cannot flow until the pipe is installed properly. Moreover, no cleaning or repair is being carried out. This is a blatant misuse of public funds.” Ashok Bhasin, president of the federation, said.

Leakages and contamination has been a perennial problem for the Capital, which faces crisis almost every summer. Delhi has nearly 45% non-revenue water, which is loss through leakage, theft and transmission.

When contacted, Delhi water minister Rajendra Gautam said, “I got to know about this right now. Will look into it and action will be taken against anyone responsible, as per law.”