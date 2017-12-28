LG decries ‘misinformation campaign’ on doorstep delivery of services

The duel between the AAP government and the Lt Governor over doorstep delivery of public services continued on Thursday with the LG denouncing the “misinformation campaign” on the issue.

The government chose to take the matter to the public with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visiting a district magistrate’s office to get feedback from people flocking government offices to get their work done.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal sought to counter Sisodia’s parallel between doorstep delivery of pizza and public services by stating that public services, which are already being delivered online, might contain “sensitive information”, unlike the former.

“Further, unlike ecommerce, which is a B2C (Business-to- Consumer) transaction, government has to be more sensitive and responsive to safety and security concerns in the proposed system which would be a G2C (Government-to-Consumer) transaction,” the LG House said in a statement.

It added that the fact people continue to queue outside departments despite online availability of services, is the reason why the LG has advised to plug gaps in the online delivery system and increase access by facilitating setting up of internet kiosks by unemployed youth.

“The proposed system of delivery through thousands of mobile sahayaks who will collect facilitation fee’ will only introduce an unnecessary layer with all its attendant complications including chances of corruption,” the statement said.

It quoted Baijal as saying that a “misinformation campaign” was being spread about issues related to the public delivery of services.

Meanwhile, Sisodia visited the district magistrate’s office in Nandnagri to take stock of delivery of services and interacted with people standing in long queues.

He later said that contrary to the LG’s claims, doorstep delivery will end corruption by putting an end to visits of people to government offices to get their job done.

“People are now taking leaves to visit these offices, they will not need any leave once doorstep delivery comes into effect. At present, people are paying touts to get their job done, this will be done away with once the scheme comes in effect,” he said.