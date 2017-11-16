Licence, ration card: Delhi govt to home-deliver 40 key public services by next year

Delhiites will soon be able to get 40 key public services, including caste and domicile/residence certificate, driving licence, at their doorstep as the Delhi government on Thursday approved ‘Doorstep Delivery of Public Services’ scheme.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Announcing the cabinet decision, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the government would hire an intermediary agency to execute the scheme and roll it out within two to three months.

People willing to avail this facility will have to make a request to the call centre setup by the government for different services. The specialised representatives will help the client in obtaining the required service at their doorstep at a fixed facilitation fee and at a pre-scheduled date and time.

The specialised representatives will collect any physical documents, if required, for availing the service and deposit the same with the concerned department.

The first phase of the scheme will cover 40 public services from eight department of the Delhi government. Caste certificate, income certificate, driving license, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC, change of address in RC, old age pension, handicap pension, to name a few are the services which will be covered under the scheme.

The government will deploy specialised representatives (Mobile Sahayaks) to extend the services beyond the counter at citizens’ residence.

“Mobile Sahayaks will be equipped with all necessary machines like biometric machines and camera. For home delivery services, applicants would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided,” Sisodia said.

The deputy CM said the move would enable the citizens to avail government services at their doorstep just with a call on the call centre number and no one would have to stand in queues to get their job done for the services listed under the scheme.

“It is a historic decision. It is for the first time when a government is reaching out to the masses to deliver public services at their doorstep. The services would be provided at your doorstep at your convenient day and time, including holidays. This is home delivery of governance,” Sisodia told reporters.

At present, even though e-district services are available, applicants are still required to visit the district office of their locality for verification of documents. “Number of users for these services is quite high. In last three years, 25 lakh people applied to these 40 services. In the second phase, 30 more services will be added to the scheme,” Sisodia said.