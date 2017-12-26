Magenta Line: Jamia students welcome metro at their doorsteps

With Delhi Metro’s new Magenta Line, Jamia Millia Islamia becomes the second Central university in Delhi to get direct connectivity to the Metro after Delhi University.

The 12.64-kilometre section of the Magenta Line offers connectivity from Botanical Garden Metro Station to Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station where Jamia Metro Station is one among total nine stations.

Jamia students have welcomed the Metro saying that it will provide a relief to thousands of students who otherwise get stuck in long traffic jams.

“The Metro station will provide relief to ‘day scholars’ who use public transport every morning to catch the first lecture. The Jamia and Okhla areas see traffic snarls daily and students can finally find relief,” said Mohammad Firoz Zaidi, a third-year BCom student at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Another third-year student from the department of commerce, Haidar Abbas says, “We have not used the Metro yet, but it will be much cheaper and time saving compared to using different modes of transportation to reach other parts of Delhi.”

Safety of girl students is another concern where Jamia students feel that Metro will provide them relief from using shared autos and buses.

“We attend coaching classes at Munirka and Ber Sarai from 9am. To attend the classes, we have to leave by 6am as buses are often stuck for hours in traffic jams. Even during Ramzan period, we had to use buses which were jam-packed. Metro connectivity to university will provide us safety,” said Alvira Hafiz, a third-year BSc student at the varsity.

“Earlier, we had to travel to Govindpuri to catch a Metro as there was no Metro connectivity for Jamia Milia. Now we have a much safer and cheaper alternative,” said Farzeen, another third-year student of BSc.