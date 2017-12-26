Delhi Metro Magenta line: On first train, passengers brimming with excitement

A shining new decked up Metro with bouquets welcomed the first commuters as they boarded the inaugural Magenta Line train for regular passengers from Botanical Garden Metro Station on Monday at 5pm.

Commuters from Noida as well as Delhi had gathered to be the ones to board the first Metro, which began from the Botanical Garden station and reached Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station in around 20 minutes.

“I use the Metro whenever I have to travel to Delhi as I don’t want to get stuck in traffic jams. There was so much hype about the new line and since Modiji also used it, I wanted to be among the first to use the Metro,” said Shweta Rani, a homemaker from Sector 21, Noida.

“This Metro line will save a lot of time for people who had to depend on cabs and autos to travel to south Delhi,” said Poonam, a resident of Sarfabad village in Noida.

“This line will save people from getting stuck at the Kalindi Kunj bridge when they are travelling to south Delhi from Noida,” said Mohammad Yaseen, a property agent from Jasola.

This HT correspondent also met 57-year-old Anil Marwah, who has been boarding the first train of every new Metro line for the past 15 years. Marwah was also carrying a photo album depicting pictures of his previous Metro visits, including his visit to Shahdara Metro Station on December 25, 2002 — the first ever train of the Delhi Metro. Marwah has also started collecting Metro cards since then.

“Everytime there is a new Metro line, I board the first train of it and also buy a new Metro card. Today, I bought my 27th card. My first Metro ride was on December 25, 2002 from Shahdara Metro Station to Tees Hazari Metro Station,” said Marwah, a Vasant Kunj resident.

A group of auto drivers from Okhla village also took advantage of the opportunity to board the first train on the line.

“I drive autorickshaw for a living and this is my first Metro ride with my friends. We are all extremely excited,” said Mashkoor, an auto driver from Okhla village, Delhi.