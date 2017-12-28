Magenta Line opening: Two cops suspended after PM, Yogi got stuck in traffic for 2-2.5 minutes

Two policemen were suspended by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Love Kumar on Wednesday for an alleged security breach in the Prime Minister’s convoy during his visit to Noida on December 25 to inaugurate the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.

The security breach resulted in PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath getting stuck in a traffic jam for “two to two and a half minutes.”

Sub inspector Dilip Singh and constable Dayanand of Dankaur police station were suspended on Wednesday, two days after the PM’s visit to Noida, after an enquiry was initiated against them by the SSP.

“The driver and the in charge of the driver who were in an anti-demo vehicle leading the PM’s fleet, took a cut 500 metres prior to the designated cut and reached the expressway route from a service lane. Though the route was same, the wrong cut resulted in the PM’s fleet getting stuck in traffic for two to two and a half minutes. Since the fleet was of VVIP, we initiated an enquiry and suspended the two policemen,” said Kumar.

The breach occurred post 2pm when PM Modi left Amity University public ground at Sector 125 for the helipad near Botanical Garden Metro station at Sector 38.

The SSP said that the security personnel had rehearsed before leading the PM’s fleet. “Security personnel were present at all cuts and road stretches in that area which might have confused the duo in the anti-demo vehicle. We had even rehearsed before on the same stretch,” said Kumar.

Ahead of PM’s visit, more than 5,500 security personnel were deployed. The Expressway stretch and service lane near Amity University and Mahamaya Flyover was barred for other vehicles for the entire day on Monday. PM Modi inaugurated the Magenta Metro line on Monday which will connect Noida to parts of south Delhi.