Man arrested for cheating society of 30 JNU professors, selling same land six times

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly cheating 30 teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the pretext of selling them land in the city.

The accused has been identified as Hitesh, a resident of Gurgaon.

According to the police, Hitesh told them that there was agricultural land in Kheda Dabar village South West Delhi’s Jafarpur Kalan, which he sold to different people in a fraudulent manner.

Shibesh Singh, DCP, Dwarka, said he had set up an office in Dwarka where he would meet customers.

On the alleged sale to a group of JNU professors, Singh said police registered a cheating case on the complaint of a society named Noble-Socio Scientific Welfare Organization (NSSWO), comprising 30 teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), main campus, Delhi.

“The society entered into a joint development agreement with the accused to purchase residential flats in proposed ‘L’ Zone in Delhi Master Plan. Hitesh assured the complainant that the said ancestral agriculture land of accused is free from all encumbrances and he can sell it to the society for residential purposes,” said Singh.

The complaint was filed on November 23 and a case of cheating registered.

“During investigation, it was revealed that other than the statement given before court, the accused had already sold his same land five times and on every occasion received a handsome amount. Since the first deal in 2012, the accused received Rs 6 crore (approx) from different parties in lieu of the same property,” said Singh. They too had filed police complaints against him.

He was arrested earlier this week, he added.

With the money made from the alleged multiple sales, the arrested man Hitesh lived an extravagant life style and spent the money on foreign trips, luxury cars and living in rented houses in posh localities.

Investigations revealed that accused had already given a statement in court during proceedings of a civil suit filed by his alienated wife that he would not sell the land.