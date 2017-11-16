Man arrested for molesting Delhi journalist, another woman

A 25-year-old man, who allegedly molested a journalist and another woman in a span of 15 minutes at the ITO metro station three days ago, was arrested on Thursday.

The man Akhilesh, a tea vendor, lives and works near the metro station . The journalist had alleged that Akhilesh was drunk. She said the absence of police and CISF at the spot allowed the person to get away after the crime.

Confirming the arrest, Pankaj Singh, DCP Metro, said they had the person’s face captured on a CCTV camera and five teams were formed to identify and track him down.

The police claimed the five teams interrogated over 5,000 persons in two days and traced him down. He was arrested from the tea shop, said Singh. Akhilesh will be produced before a court on Friday.