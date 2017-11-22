Man arrested from Rajasthan for murdering relative in Delhi

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan for murdering a relative in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar in 2016.

The accused, Kundu Swami, is a history sheeter and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, police said.

Swami, along with his other co-accused, had forcibly entered a relative’s house in Wazirpur, carrying knives and sticks. He had allegedly beaten the entire family. Among the injured persons was a 24-year-old man, who had succumbed to his injuries. The deceased’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, approached police on July 8, 2016. Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged in Bharat Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Dr G Ram Gopal Naik said that one of the co-accused, Narayan, was arrested on Tuesday from Nala Pusta Road near Bhalaswa landfill. After interrogating Narayan specific information was received regarding the whereabouts of the main accused, Kundu Swami. He was traced to be in Sawai Madhopur area of Rajasthan.

“The police team was rushed to Sawai Madhopur. The accused, Kundu Swami, was spotted near the railway station of Sawai Madhopur with the help of an informer. He was arrested,” said Naik.

During interrogation, Swami told police that he had run away from the capital after the murder. He had been hiding and cattle trading since then in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He did not stay at any one place but kept on changing his location to evade arrest, police said.