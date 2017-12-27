Man battered to death with hammer and bricks at banquet hall

A 22-year-old man was battered to death with a hammer and bricks inside a banquet hall in Uttam Nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Gaurav Kumar, was an electrician at Krishna Garden banquet hall. Police suspect Kumar was murdered by a street vendor who was working at the banquet hall and is missing since the incident.

Police seized CCTV footage, which shows the suspect leaving the hall on the night of the murder. Till Wednesday, police were yet to arrest him.

A police officer said investigation revealed that the vendor had left for his hometown in a train. Police have sent a team to trace him.

Shibesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said the incident came to light around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. An employee of the banquet hall spotted blood in one of the rooms where Kumar slept. When he opened the room with other employees, they found Kumar’s body inside.

“Broken bricks with blood stains on them were found in the room. Kumar was attacked with the bricks,” said Singh.

Kumar was employed at the banquet hall for the past one year. “We will learn about the motive after we arrest the suspect,” DCP Singh.