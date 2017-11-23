20-year-old chases snatchers in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, shot dead

A 20-year-old man died fighting robbers in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura last week. The robbers shot him in his chest after he chased them and almost managed to pin them one of them, police said.

Two of the alleged snatchers, arrested on Tuesday, told the police that they panicked after the victim, Lokendra Singh, took on them and they had to shoot him dead to get away.

The arrested men said they had initially decided to target Lokendra because he seemed like a “soft target”.

The third accused, suspected to be a juvenile, is on the run. The laptop and the countrymade firearm they used to shoot Lokendra have been recovered from them.

Lokendra, police said, hailed from Agra and was preparing for his competitive examinations in Delhi. He lived in a rented accommodation and was enrolled in a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar.

Lokendra was walking from a bus stop to his cousin’s house in New Usmanpur in the early hours of November 17 when the robbers — identified as Shadab, Vivek Mishra and the now absconding juvenile — stopped him.

“After stopping Lokendra near fifth Pushta road, the men snatched a laptop bag he was carrying and started running. He chased them and almost nabbed one of the men.

“Shadab and Vivek told us that Lokendra caught hold of one of them and clung on. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t break free of Lokendra’s hold,” said a senior police officer.

One of the accused then whipped out a pistol and shot Lokendra in the chest and he collapsed. The accused then took the bag and Lokendra’s belongings and fled on a motorcycle they had parked some distance away.

Investigations later revealed the laptop belonged to Lokendra’s roommate Dev Dutt, who is also from Agra. Lokendra had gone to visit Agra recently and Dev Dutt asked him to get his laptop for him.

“From Agra, Lokendra took a bus that dropped him at New Usmanpur early November 17. Whenever he returned from home late, he stayed with his cousin Nirmala,” the officer added.

A passerby informed the police about a body lying on the Pushta. DCP, northeast, Devender Arya said a case of murder was registered.

“There were a series of such robberies and snatchins. We collected information regarding criminals who robbed people late at night. On Tuesday, we received a tip-off that two robbers would come from Seelampur towards Jaffrabad on a stolen motor cycle. We laid a trap and the men were nabbed after a brief chase,” said Arya.

The duo allegedly confessed to their involvement in nine other cases of snatching and robbery, police added.

“I got my laptop but I lost my friend in the process. My friend will never come back to me. I want the strictest punishment for both the men,” Dev Dutt told HT.